Live Well Community Cafe Cannock

St. Marys Social Club Hall Court Lane, Cannock, Staffordshire,
WS11 0AA
01543 501212
www.livewellcommunitycafe.com
info@livewellcommunitycafe.com

About Live Well Community Cafe Cannock

The Live Well Community Cafes are a community initiative set up by MAC Clinical Research to support people living with chronic conditions. The Live Well Community Cafes will provide fun, entertainment, advice and guidance to anyone living in South Staffordshire that has been diagnosed with or cares for someone with an illness or condition that has changed the way they live, whether that be diabetes, heart disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, fibromyalgia, arthritis, depression and anxiety, etc.

Who runs this service

  • MAC Clinical Research

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living with dementia, their carers and family
  • Residents of South Staffordshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
