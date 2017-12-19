Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Lostwithiel Activity Day Club

Lostwithiel Community Centre Pleyber Christ Way, Lostwithiel, Cornwall,
PL22 0HE
01752 692264
www.memorymatterssw.co.uk
hello@memorymatterssw.co.uk

About Lostwithiel Activity Day Club

Memory Matters Activity clubs sit in the community (usually in a community building). It is a social day that is stimulating, fun and gives an opportunity to spend time with others in the same situation. All the clubs are run by experienced Cognitive Stimulation Therapy facilitators and supported by trained volunteers. The service aims to exercise the brain and body and promote brain fitness. The clubs are based on the principles of cognitive stimulation therapy (CST). They are unique. Club members are involved in the planning of the themes and content of sessions and can be involved in as much or as little of the day to day running of the club, and making drinks, cooking, and washing up. Club members are encouraged to work as part of the team as we promote a 'co-active' community feel, and doing things together.

Who runs this service

  • Memory Matters South West CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mild to moderate dementia, self-caring with personal needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
