Support group

Mindful Marching On

St Martin's Grange, Fern Brook Lane, Gillingham, Dorset,
SP8 4QD
01747 852153
snutbeem@gmail.com

About Mindful Marching On

Mindful Marching On is a new social activity group for men with memory problems, using electronic gadgets and gizmo's such as Ten Pin Bowling, Golf, Tennis, Car Racing to engage in fun and entertaining games and a great chance to socialise. Just come along and watch or join in. Mindful is a registered charity created to support local projects for older people (age over 65) with mental health problems and their carers and people of any age who have memory loss or dementia. Occasional activities and outings. Some information on dementia and relevant services is also available.

Who runs this service

  • Mindful

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Men with memory problems

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


