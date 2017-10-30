Music and Memory is a group for anyone affected by dementia. It is open to anyone in the Halton area and aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and their carers through singing. The group also aims to provide companionship and reduce social isolation sometimes associated with a diagnosis of dementia and provide a couple of hours of friendship and fun.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17