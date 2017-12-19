Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Music & Memory Salvation Army

Salvation Army Community Centre Academy Street, Warrington, Cheshire,
WA1 2BQ
07597 341253
musicandmemory.warrington@gmail.com

About Music & Memory Salvation Army

Music and Memory is a group for anyone affected by dementia. It is open to anyone in the Warrington area and aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and their carers through singing. The group provides companionship and reduces social isolation sometimes associated with a diagnosis of dementia and provide a couple of hours of friendship and fun.

Who runs this service

  • Music & Memory Warrington

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, carers, family and friends affected by dementia
  • Warrington residents only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017