Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Musical Memories Cafe Leamington Spa

The Moorings Bar and Restaurant Myton Road, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire,
CV31 3NY
01926 458100
www.ageuk.org.uk/warwickshire/our-services/musical-memories/
reception@ageukwarks.org.uk

About Musical Memories Cafe Leamington Spa

The cafe aims to: support people, their families and carers living with memory problems; recognise the importance music can play in bridging memories; encourage socialising with others in similar circumstances; enable carers to share experiences, emotions and understanding. Attendees to the cafe can expect: listening to and joining musicians and volunteers in 'making' music; share experiences and emotions in relaxed informal surroundings.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Warwickshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with memory problems, their carers and families

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017