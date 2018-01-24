Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

North Bridlington Library

East Riding of Yorkshire Council, North Bridlington Library, Martongate, Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire,
YO16 6YD
07769 178998
www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com
megan.hale@sportingmemoriesnetwork.com

About North Bridlington Library

Sporting Memories support older people across the UK living with dementia, depression and loneliness by engaging them in social activities and helping them to recall memories of watching or playing sport. By sharing memories of sporting moments and tapping into a passion for sport we help people to connect with others and with their past, reawakening positive thoughts and feelings that otherwise remain hidden away.

Who runs this service

  • Sporting Memories Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Sports Fans over 50

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
