Support group

Park Players Reminiscence

Park Theatre 11 Clifton Terrace, London,
N4 3JP
020 3697 4185
www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning/park-players-reminiscence
learningcare@parktheatre.co.uk

About Park Players Reminiscence

This workshop aims to enhance well-being, communication (including non-verbal), playfulness, collaboration and having fun. It is a place to feel supported and relaxed. Each week the group has social time with a hot or cold drink in the cafe, a chance to relax, chat and get to know the other members of the group. Led by specialist drama teachers, the group will explore: theatrical ideas, imagination, multi-sensory and other techniques for connection.

Who runs this service

  • Park Theatre

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and those who care for a person with dementia (whether a family member or personal assistant)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
