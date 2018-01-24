About Park Players Reminiscence

This workshop aims to enhance well-being, communication (including non-verbal), playfulness, collaboration and having fun. It is a place to feel supported and relaxed. Each week the group has social time with a hot or cold drink in the cafe, a chance to relax, chat and get to know the other members of the group. Led by specialist drama teachers, the group will explore: theatrical ideas, imagination, multi-sensory and other techniques for connection.