Pub Lunch at Griffin

The Griffin 1 Kingsway, Rugby, Warwickshire,
CV22 5NT
01788 576854
www.rugbydementiasupport.org.uk
jane.muers@btinternet.com

About Pub Lunch at Griffin

Pub lunches that are arranged in a local pub.

Who runs this service

  • Rugby Dementia Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
