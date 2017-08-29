Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Shine a Light

All Saints Church All Saints Road, Newmarket, Suffolk,
CB8 8ES
01638 560228
robin.hardy4@ntlworld.com

About Shine a Light

A friendly, relaxed group meeting for people with dementia and their carers providing an activities programme which includes games, photos, talks, reminiscing, singing and plenty of fun and laughter. Coffee/tea, biscuits and cake are included. Professionals are available occasionally to inform carers of helpful ways of dealing with specific problems arising.

Who runs this service

  • All Saints Church

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Person with dementia together with their carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
