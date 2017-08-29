A friendly, relaxed group meeting for people with dementia and their carers providing an activities programme which includes games, photos, talks, reminiscing, singing and plenty of fun and laughter. Coffee/tea, biscuits and cake are included. Professionals are available occasionally to inform carers of helpful ways of dealing with specific problems arising.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17