Moor Allerton Elderly Care 57 Cranmer Bank Cranmer Gardens, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS17 5JD
0113 266 0371
www.maecare.org.uk
info@maecare.org.uk

MAECare works with people over 60 who live at home to ensure they have a good quality of life and that they can be as independent as possible. They organise a range of social activities and transport can be arranged to all of them. There are many opportunities to keep healthy and there are exercise classes to suit a range of abilities, including Zumba Gold and gentle Yoga. All the activities are open to everyone, but there are also some services especially for people living with dementia. Please check the website for more information.

  • Moor Allerton Elderly Care

  • Anyone over 60 years old
  • Residents of Moor Allerton, Alwoodley, Shadwell and North Moortown area of Leeds

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

