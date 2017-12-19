Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Social and Activity Group

Birchanger Village Hall 207 Birchanger Lane Birchanger, Bishop's Stortford,
CM23 5QJ
07904 198309
www.cst.today
debbie.baker@cst.today

About Social and Activity Group

Activity and Social Group for people with mild to moderate dementia. The main aim of the group is to enable people to live well with dementia and maintain their independence. CST Today use the principles of cognitive stimulation therapy in the session, which is an evidence based treatment for the management of mild to moderate dementia. It is a fun way to improve memory, build relationships, maximise potential, stimulate executive functioning, language and improve concentration.

Who runs this service

  • CST Today

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with mild to moderate dementia, fairly mobile (with a stick or frame if need be), who do not require personal care

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
