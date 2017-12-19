About Social and Peer Support

The Hardy Group is an active and good natured group which meets twice a month to encourage social engagement, peer support and mental and light physical activity. This provides stimulation, improves motivation and helps people live well with dementia. They meet in Derby once a month for a light hearted social event and once a month when they go out on day trips requested by their members. Coaches are provided for the trips out free of charge and the group will cover some additional costs such as entrance fees to attractions. All is asked is for a small donation to the group. There is some support for members with limited mobility.