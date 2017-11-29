About Sporting Memories Network Group - Charlotte Lodge Eastleigh

Energise Me and Sporting Memories Network supports older people across the UK living with dementia, depression and loneliness by engaging them in social activities and helping them to recall memories of watching or playing sport. By sharing memories of sporting moments and tapping into a passion for sport, they help people to connect with others and with their past, reawakening positive thoughts and feelings that otherwise remain hidden away. The group is split in two halves. The first half concentrates on reminiscence discussions, and the second half on light physical activity. Fun, friendly and welcoming environment.