Support group

Sporting Memories Network Group Southampton

Erskine Court, Sutherland Road, Southampton, Hampshire,
SO16 8FZ
01962 676165
www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com
nikki.megarity@energiseme.org

About Sporting Memories Network Group Southampton

Energise Me supports older people across the UK living with dementia, depression and loneliness by engaging them in social activities and helping them to recall memories of watching or playing sport. By sharing memories of sporting moments and tapping into a passion for sport, they help people to connect with others and with their past, reawakening positive thoughts and feelings that otherwise remain hidden away. The group is split in two halves. The first half concentrates on reminiscence discussions, and the second half on light physical activity. Fun, friendly and welcoming environment.

Who runs this service

  • Energise Me

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
