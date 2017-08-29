About Starcross Memory Cafe

This monthly cafe, run by Westbank provides a relaxing, reassuring understanding social space in which people with memory changes or dementia and their carers can meet others in similar circumstances. Refreshments are available. Activities include quizzes, games, poetry, music arts and crafts, and special events. Guests, including speakers, health and social professionals and performers might attend, whether to inform, advise or entertainment. Various forms of information, including potential opportunities to access further support are available via leaflets and booklets which people are welcome to take away.