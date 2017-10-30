Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Tea Dance

Great Park Community Centre Roseden Way, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear,
NE13 9BD
0191 603 0095
www.silverlinememories.com/tea-dance/
sandra@silverlinememories.com

About Tea Dance

Dancing and tea/coffee. Entertainment is provided by Colin Summers.

Who runs this service

  • Silverline Memories

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
