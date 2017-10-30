Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Thanet Dementia Hub @ Trinity

Trinity Community Resource Centre St. Marys Avenue Cliftonville, Margate, Kent,
CT9 3TN
01843 294229
www.trinitymargate.co.uk
enquiries@trinitymargate.co.uk

About Thanet Dementia Hub @ Trinity

A fortnightly peer support group allows people recently diagnosed with dementia to meet others in similar circumstances in a relaxed setting. A health or social care professional or guest, such as a Librarian with reminiscence resources, is usually invited. The Centre's Befriending scheme can provide company for an isolated person in the early stages of dementia. There are also COGS groups and shorter activity sessions to provide something stilmulating and enjoyable for those living with dementia and some respite for their carers.

Who runs this service

  • Trinity Community Resource Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia. Referral is required, but it can come from any source (self, carer, family, health professional)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
