About Together In Song (Dementia Gospel choir)

This singing group is aimed particularly at people from the African Caribbean community - but is open to all. Led by a professional choir leader and staff from Together Dementia Support, the group sings for pleasure and also performs at community events. There is always time for chat and getting-to-know-you games and the focus on Saturday afternoons is to enable people to socialise and sing well known gospel and traditional songs for enjoyment. Family carers/supporters are also very welcome and benefit from talking to other carers.