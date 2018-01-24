This singing group is aimed particularly at people from the African Caribbean community - but is open to all. Led by a professional choir leader and staff from Together Dementia Support, the group sings for pleasure and also performs at community events. There is always time for chat and getting-to-know-you games and the focus on Saturday afternoons is to enable people to socialise and sing well known gospel and traditional songs for enjoyment. Family carers/supporters are also very welcome and benefit from talking to other carers.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18