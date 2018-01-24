Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Together In Song (Dementia Gospel choir)

Community Lounge, Hibiscus Court, 16 Sedgeborough Road, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M16 7HU
07854 335890
www.togetherdementiasupport.org
sally@togetherdementiasupport.org

About Together In Song (Dementia Gospel choir)

This singing group is aimed particularly at people from the African Caribbean community - but is open to all. Led by a professional choir leader and staff from Together Dementia Support, the group sings for pleasure and also performs at community events. There is always time for chat and getting-to-know-you games and the focus on Saturday afternoons is to enable people to socialise and sing well known gospel and traditional songs for enjoyment. Family carers/supporters are also very welcome and benefit from talking to other carers.

Who runs this service

  • Together Dementia Support CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


