Support group

TREATS Dementia Support

St Pauls Church Hall 491 Wilmslow Road, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M20 4AW
0161 217 4920
michele.latham@uhsm.nhs.uk

About TREATS Dementia Support

TREATS is a friendly social support group for people with dementia and carers of people with dementia. There are various activities each week including: music, reminiscence and poetry, games and card making. There is also a seated exercise group each week. Complementary Therapies, including massage aromatherapy and reflexology, are also offered as well as manicures and pedicures.

Who runs this service

  • University Hospital of South Manchester NHS Trust (UHSM)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
