Support group

Western Area Dementia Empowerment Group

The Community House 2 Drumragh Avenue, Omagh,
BT78 1DP
028 9068 6768
www.dementiani.org
info@dementiani.org

About Western Area Dementia Empowerment Group

Dementia NI invite people who live with a diagnosis of dementia, to join their local empowerment group. Group members support each other through friendship and understanding. The groups which run throughout Northern Ireland, empower people living with dementia to have a voice, and to remain active and part of their community. Dementia NI group members help influence how people can live well after a diagnosis of dementia in Northern Ireland. The groups raise awareness by telling others what life is like to live with dementia. Group members engage with various organisations throughout Northern Ireland, to inform them of how to make their services, policies and practice more suitable for people living with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia NI

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with a diagnosis of dementia
  • Residents of the Western Trust Area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
