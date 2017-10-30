About Workshops and one-to-one support for Younger People with Dementia

Younger People With Dementia (Berkshire) CIO provide workshops and one-to-one support to those with young onset dementia. Workshops provided include a choir, cycling, running, katakanuing, art, walking, gardening, furniture restoration and drama. New workshops are continually added to meet the interests of those with young onset dementia. The one-to-one support is tailored to the interests of the individual and can for example include shopping, bowling, swimming or dog walking. There is also access to Admiral Nurses for Carers.