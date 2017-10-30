Younger People With Dementia (Berkshire) CIO provide workshops and one-to-one support to those with young onset dementia. Workshops provided include a choir, cycling, running, katakanuing, art, walking, gardening, furniture restoration and drama. New workshops are continually added to meet the interests of those with young onset dementia. The one-to-one support is tailored to the interests of the individual and can for example include shopping, bowling, swimming or dog walking. There is also access to Admiral Nurses for Carers.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17