Workshops and one-to-one support for Younger People with Dementia

41 Barkham Road, Wokingham, Berkshire,
RG41 2RE
0118 949 5286
www.ypwd.info
contact@ypwd.info

About Workshops and one-to-one support for Younger People with Dementia

Younger People With Dementia (Berkshire) CIO provide workshops and one-to-one support to those with young onset dementia. Workshops provided include a choir, cycling, running, katakanuing, art, walking, gardening, furniture restoration and drama. New workshops are continually added to meet the interests of those with young onset dementia. The one-to-one support is tailored to the interests of the individual and can for example include shopping, bowling, swimming or dog walking. There is also access to Admiral Nurses for Carers.

Who runs this service

  • Younger People With Dementia (Berkshire) CIO

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a diagnosis of young onset dementia (diagnosed under the age of 65)
  • Residents of Berkshire. An initial assessment is carried out to determine suitability for the service.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
