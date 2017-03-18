Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Denham Manor

Halings Lane, Denham, Uxbridge,
UB9 5DQ
01895 834470
www.caringhomes.org

About Denham Manor

Denham Manor is set in a country estate with three acres of landscaped grounds in Buckinghamshire. A full range of nursing care support is available at Denham Manor, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. The home is able to care for residents with complex needs including acquired brain injuries, those with a tracheostomy or percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) fed, spinal injuries and people requiring end of life care.

Accommodation

  • 49Residents
  • 43Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 6Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Julie Twidle

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
