Domiciliary care

Devon Enhanced Recovery Service

4 Stewart Gardens, Dawlish,
EX7 0BQ
01392 218003
www.rethink.org

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • National Schizophrenia Fellowship

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
