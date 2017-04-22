Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Devonshire Manor

38-40 North Road, Birkenhead,
CH42 7JF
0151 652 2274
www.devonshiremanorcarehome.co.uk

About Devonshire Manor

Devonshire Manor has been serving the local community for nearly 30 years and receive positive feedback from residents, relatives and health professionals who visit the home. The home has won awards, and new residents and their families can visit the home without making an appointment for a tour around Devonshire Manor.

Accommodation

  • 15Residents
  • 13Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • Devonshire Manor Homes Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Patio Patio
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017