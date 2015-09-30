Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Diagonal Alternatives LLP

Studio 1, Sinclair Court, Darrell Street, Brunswick Court, Newcastle upon Tyne,
NE13 7DS
0191 467 0007
www.diagonalalternatives.com

Local authority

  • Newcastle upon Tyne

Who runs this service

  • Diagonal Alternatives LLP

Registered manager

Maria Hall

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
