Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.
Best Buy TVs
The very best TVs you can buy, including LED, 4K and HDR models from the big brands.
Best Buy sound bars
Upgrade your TV's sound with one of these fantastic, easy-to-install sound systems.
Best Buy internet TV boxes
Enjoy catch-up TV, on-demand films and apps with one of these superb streaming boxes.
Read the latest consumer news
The latest consumer news, with independent expert analysis and advice on issues you care about.
Know your rights - shopping
Find out where you stand with Which? Consumer Rights.
Join the conversation on technology
Talk about the burning issues that matter to you at Which? Conversation
Best Buy laptops
The very best laptops we've tested, with great battery life, speedy processors and sharp screens.
Best cheap laptops for under £500
You don't need to spend a fortune to get a great laptop.
Best Buy printers
Top-quality machines that turn out fast, high quality prints and won't cost a fortune.
Which? Computing magazine
Take a trial to the UK's best-selling computing magazine
Solve your computer problems
Contact the Which? Computing Helpline for jargon-free technical support.
Best Buy digital cameras
Take photos you'll want to share with one of these top-quality compact cameras.
Best Buy bridge cameras
These brilliant bridge cameras take five-star photos in all types of lighting conditions.
Best Buy action cameras
Whether you're snorkelling or cycling, these are the action cameras worth buying.
Get involved - talk about the consumer issues that matter to you at Which? Conversation.
Best Buy headphones
Enjoy crystal clear sound and well-balanced bass from the best headphones we've tested.
Best Buy radios
Find a radio with crystal-clear sound that makes tuning in to your favourite stations a pleasure.
Best Buy speakers
Make the most of your music with one of these fantastic wireless and Bluetooth speakers.
Talk about the burning issues that matter to you at Which? Conversation.
Best Buy mobile phones
The best smartphones we've tested, with sharp screens, snappy processors and long-lasting batteries.
Apple iPhones vs Samsung mobiles
Not sure whether to buy an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy? Our lab test results will tell you which is best.
Best Buy cordless phones
Top-quality home phones you can rely on - and perfect for nattering to friends and family
Know your rights - broadband, phone & TV
Best Buy sat navs
Get from A to B quicker with these super sat navs from brands such as Garmin and TomTom.
How to buy the best sat nav
Expert buying advice to help you cut through the jargon and find your perfect sat nav.
Best Buy dash cams
Avoid buying a dud dash cam by choosing one of these brilliant Best Buys.
Know your rights - cars
Join the conversation on motoring
Find out about the Which? Car Survey
Discover how feedback from 60,000 UK drivers helps us steer people to the most reliable cars.
Best Buy fitness trackers
Discover the best activity trackers you can buy, from brands such as Fitbit and Garmin.
Best Buy smartwatches
From smartphone notifications and messaging to activity tracking, these watches do it all.
Smartwatch or fitness tracker
Use our interactive tool to help you decide whether you need a smartwatch or a fitness tracker.
Best broadband providers
We reveal the best, and worst, broadband providers, based on feedback from thousands of customers.
Best mobile networks overview
We reveal what mobile phone users really think of their network - use our results to choose the best network provider.
Best TV streaming services
Expert buying advice, plus in-depth reviews of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sky Now TV.
Contact the Which? Computing Helpdesk for jargon-free technical support.
Know your rights - broadband, phone & TV services
Best Buy wireless security cameras
The best smart security cameras we've tested, from brands such as Nest, Belkin and D-Link.
Best Buy smart thermostats
Keep your home warm and your energy bills in check with one of these Best Buys.
Switch energy company
It's easy to compare and switch suppliers with Which? Switch.
Know your rights - energy
Join the conversation on home & energy
Top five best cheap washing machines
Bag a bargain Best Buy washing machine with our experts' pick of the cheapest on test.
Best Buy vacuum cleaners
The latest Best Buy-recommended vacuums that our tests show are a doddle to use, and leave carpets and hard floors spotless.
Tumble dryer buyer's guide
Vented, heat pump or condenser? We explain the different types of tumble dryer, with expert advice on choosing the right model for you.
Find the right trader
Get the job done with a choice of thousands of endorsed Which? Trusted Traders.
Know your rights - home appliances
Best Buy Boilers
We reveal the top-rated boiler brands based on our exclusive surveys of owners and heating engineers.
The cost of installing a boiler
The cost of installing a boiler is often more expensive than the boiler itself. We reveal what you need to know.
Dehumidifiers buyer's guide
Our expert guide explains how to choose the right dehumidifier for your home.
How to choose the best shower
What you need to consider when choosing a new shower, plus reviews of the best brands and models.
How to get the best hearing aid
From types of hearing aid to getting the best fit, our comprehensive guide reveals what you need to know.
Best Buy electric toothbrushes
The best electric toothbrushes for cleaning power and battery life, based on our rigorous labs test.
Best Buy lawn mowers
Don't get lumbered with an awkward-to-use lawn mower - pick one of these top-rated models instead.
Hedge trimmer buyer's guide
This expert guide explains the different types of hedge trimmer, plus how much you need to spend.
Best Buy pressure washers
We round up the top-scoring pressure washers in five different categories to help you find the best one for your garden.
Gardening Helpdesk
Find simple solutions to your gardening questions.
Best Buy coffee machines
Don't buy a coffee machine without consulting our list of recommended models.
Best Buy food processors
Discover which food processors and mini choppers have earned our Best Buy recommendation.
Find the best kettle
Best Buy kettles are the fastest and quietest you can buy
Switch energy supplier
Save some money or get a better service with Which? Switch.
Know your rights - home & property
Buying and installing a stairlift
Discover the average price you should expect to pay for a stairlift and how to get financial help to buy one.
Best Buy mobility scooters
We've road-tested popular mobility scooters to uncover the best for comfort and ease of driving on different surfaces.
Learn about elderly care
Get free, practical advice about caring for older people with Which? Elderly Care.
Join the conversation on health
How to get cheap car insurance
Follow our eight steps to drive down the cost of your cover.
Best and worst home insurance
See which policies come out top based on cover and customer satisfaction.
Travel insurance company reviews
We've scrutinised 196 policies to find out which companies combine good cover with great customer service.
Get help with money matters
Call the Which? Money Helpline for guidance on everything from tax to travel insurance.
Know your rights - insurance
Join the conversation on money
Tax calculator
Our easy-to-use tax return tool helps you calculate your annual tax bill, offering tips and tricks to save money, and you can submit your return direct to HMRC.
Inheritance tax
Find out the latest rules about inheritance tax and how to plan ahead
Tax credits
Understand the system and what you could be entitled to
Expert, unbiased information and guidance to help make the best financial decisions.
Know your rights - tax problems and complaints
Mortgage calculators
Find out how much you can borrow, what your monthly repayments will be and more.
Getting a mortgage
Choose a broker, boost your chances of being accepted and compare deals like a pro.
Buying a home
Understand the entire process, from viewing properties and making an offer to having a survey done and moving in.
Get a great mortgage deal
0800 316 4154 Find the best deal with independent advice from Which? Mortgage Advisers.
Get conveyancing support
Stay on top of the process with expert guidance and fixed fees.
Compare mortgages
Search our comparison site for today's best available mortgage deals.
Your credit report explained
Get to grips with what information your credit report contains and why it matters.
Tips to finding the best credit card
The credit card market is vast and varied. Understand which type of card is right for you.
Compare credit cards rates
Find the best credit cards for you with Which? Money Compare.
Know your rights - money
The state pension
Find out when you'll qualify for the state pension and how much you're likely to get
The best income from your pension pot
Get to grips with the different ways to turn your pension pot into an income. Do you want an annuity, income drawdown, lump sums - or a combination?
Calculate and compare income options
Calculate how much money you could get from different pension options - are you likely to be better off with an annuity or income drawdown?
Know your rights - pensions
The different types of savings account
Understand the pros and cons of your savings options, from instant-access accounts to fixed-rate bonds.
How to find the best cash Isa
With interest rates lower than ever, use our guide to find a competitive account.
Cash Isa rules and allowances
Understand all the ins and outs of Isas, including how much you can save and what restrictions they have.
Compare savings accounts and Isa rates
Find the best savings accounts and Isas for you with Which? Money Compare.
Are you ready to invest?
Use our checklist before risking your money on the markets. Do you have the right safeguards in place?
How to invest in a stocks and shares Isa
Understand your options for tax-efficient Isa investing - should you take advice or make your own decisions?
Fund supermarkets: compare customer satisfaction
Choose the right investment broker for your needs with our unique ratings: we sort the best from the worst on a range of measures, from value for money to customer service.
Writing a will
Find out how to make a will, either on your own or with the help of a professional.
Grant of probate
Discover how to get a grant of probate and how the process works if you're doing it yourself.
Setting up power of attorney
Understand the costs and the forms you'll need to fill in.
Write your will online
Make your will online with Which? Wills - it's quick, easy, and affordable.
Get expert legal advice on probate
Sign up to Which? Legal for clear, step-by-step advice on problems big and small.
Best and worst banks
Choose the right bank for your needs with our unique customer-satisfaction rankings.
Best banks for dealing with fraud
Find out how your bank compares when it comes to handling fraud claims.
How safe is online banking?
Understand how scammers attempt to access your bank account - and how to protect yourself.
50 ways to make money
Learn how you could pocket an extra £1,000 this year with our comprehensive guide to boosting your finances.
Best personal finance software
Discover the software packages that are best at helping you manage your money.
10 tips for finding cheap train tickets
From splitting your ticket to timing your booking right, find out how to cut the cost of your journey.
Top 10 best child car seats
Our experts round up the top-scoring child car seats that have passed our safety tests and are easy to fit.
Best Buy pushchairs
Our lab tests and panel of parent testers have revealed the strollers, travel systems and all-terrain buggies that won't let you down.
How to buy the best baby carrier or baby sling
Expert tips for buying a carrier that keeps you and your baby safe and comfortable.
Find the right place for you to give birth
Explore your maternity options and decide what's best for you with Which? Birth Choice.
Know your rights - parenting
Join the conversation on parenting
Best Buy high chairs
These Best Buy high chairs are sturdy, durable, easy to clean and have useful features, such as effective foot rests.
Choosing infant formula milk
Which? helps you choose the best formula milk for your child and making bottle feeding easier.
Best Buy breast pumps
Say goodbye to uncomfortable minutes spent expressing milk. Our tests have revealed the best easy-to-use breast pump models.
Best Buy baby monitors
These top-rated baby monitors won't let you down when you need them most.
The best nit and head lice treatments
Head lice leaving your kids scratching their heads? We've surveyed parents to find out which nit treatments work best.
How to choose the best stair gate
We help you choose a safe and easy-to-fit stair gate in this expert buying guide.
Free and cheap baby stuff
What to expect when you are expecting - in the way of freebies and cheap baby-themed goodies.
Parents' 10 most useful baby products
Parents vote on the most useful baby kit - plus the so-called essentials that will just gather dust.
Childcare costs
Returning to work? Discover how much you can expect to pay for different types of childcare.
Step-by-step legal guidance on cars and motoring
Sign up to Which? Legal for full telephone support from our experts to put you on the right track.
Best Buy suitcases
We pack them, drop them, pull them and carry them so you can find a Best Buy that won't let you down.
Best and worst car hire
There are some awful car hire companies, according to our survey. We reveal the best and name the ones to avoid.
Airlines and airports
Find out the airlines loved by their passengers, and see ratings for comfort and value for money.
Step-by-step legal guidance on travel
Know your rights - travel
Care needs care now
Our care system is at breaking point. Help us convince the regulator to confront the creaking care system.
Safeguard us from scams
Join us in calling on the government, regulators and businesses to confront scams head on.
Upgrade airline compensation
When your flight's delayed, all airlines should compensate you automatically. Are you with us?
Challenging Whirlpool
Whirlpool's fire-risk dryers continue to pose a potential threat to people's homes. Help us wake up Whirlpool.
Fix bad broadband
Are you getting the broadband speed you were promised? Use our tool to find out.
Train hell
Our railways are plagued by delays, cancellations and overcrowding. Sign our petition to demand better.
Better pensions
New rules mean more choice as you approach retirement. Join our call for better pensions.
Nuisance calls and texts
Plagued by nuisance calls and texts? Use our tool to report the culprits.
Public service complaints
Ever feel like your complaints to GPs or care homes are being ignored?
Fees and charges
Do you feel tricked by sneaky fees and charges? Sign our petition to help us put a stop to this practice.
Better banking
We don't think banks always treat their customers fairly - help us hold them to account.
Fair energy prices
Do you think you pay a fair price for your energy? If in doubt sign our petition.
Which? Conversation
A community website to share your views on the consumer issues of the day.
Consumer Rights
An expert guide to your consumer rights with free tools and advice for what to do if things go wrong.
Which? Campaigns
Get involved in our latest campaigns and find out how to take action.
Understand how to deal with common concerns about elderly parents and other relatives, including dementia and falls.
Find out about care homes and living independently options, including sheltered accommodation and choosing mobility aids.
Learn about funding options for care homes and care at home together with gifting assets, power of attorney and attendance allowance.
Find out what support is available to help you through an emotionally draining time.