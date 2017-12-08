Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Dimensions Tyneside Domiciliary Care Office

Buddle House, Buddle Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne,
NE4 8AW
0300 303 9088
www.dimensions-uk.org

Local authority

  • Newcastle upon Tyne

Who runs this service

  • Dimensions (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Graham

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
