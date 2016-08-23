Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Dingle Meadow

Golden Crest Drive, Oldbury,
B69 2DQ
0121 552 9355
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/dingle-meadow/

About Dingle Meadow

Dingle Meadow is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care in Oldbury, near the M5. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system, with some large enough for a small seating area. It has a GP service, library service, hairdressing salon plus chiropody and alternative therapy services and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, professional entertainment, animal therapy, and residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. An attractive courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the greenhouse and also enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Sharon Gentle

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017