Domiciliary care

Direct Health (Crewe)

6 Chantry Court, Forge Street, Crewe,
CW1 2DL
01270 252599

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • Accord Housing Association Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
