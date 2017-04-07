Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Direct Health (Sheffield)

Unit 2 Arena Court, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield,
S9 2LF

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • Accord Housing Association Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017