Domiciliary care

Direct Line Consultancy Services

158C (Rear office), The Grove,, Stratford, Newham,
E15 1NS
020 8534 0108

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Direct Line Consultancy Services Limited

Registered manager

Joseph Adat

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
