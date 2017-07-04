Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Direct Source Healthcare Ltd

Basepoint & Innovation Centre, 110 Butterfield, Great Marlings, Luton,
LU2 8DL
01582 433725
www.directsourcehealthcare.org

Local authority

  • Luton

Who runs this service

  • Direct Source Healthcare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
