Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Distinct Support Services Limited

C/o Samuel Abe, Suite 205, Island Business Centre, 18-36 Wellington Street, London,
SE18 6PF
020 7118 7071
www.distinct.org.uk

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • Distinct Support Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017