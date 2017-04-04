Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

District Home Care Ltd

3 Railway Cottages, St Johns Lye, Woking,
GU21 7SG
07854 481485
www.districthomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • District Home Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
