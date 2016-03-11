Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Diversity Health and Social Care Limited

Suite 216-217, Estuary House, 196 Ballards Road, Dagenham,
RM10 9AB
020 8593 2371
www.diversityhealthandsocialcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Diversity Health and Social Care Limited

Registered manager

Paschal Ndelule

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
