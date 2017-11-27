Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Diversity Healthcare

Challenge House, 616 Mitcham Road, Croydon,
CR0 3AA
020 8498 6800
www.Diversityhealthcare.com

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Diversity Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
