Domiciliary care

Divine Health Services Limited

Suite T3 Training And Enterprise Centre, Applewood Grove, Cradley Heath,
B64 6EW
0330 995 0101

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • Divine Health Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
