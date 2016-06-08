Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Divine Home Care Ltd

Leicester Busines Centre, 111 Ross Walk, Leicester,
LE4 5HH
0116 268 1341
www.divinehomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Divine Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Devi Sundavadra

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
