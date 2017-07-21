Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

DKM Healthcare Limited

Mercury House, Shipstones Business Centre, North Gate, Nottingham,
NG7 7FN
07758 649066

Local authority

  • Nottingham

Who runs this service

  • DKM Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Kwanele Mlilo

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
