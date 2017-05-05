Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Domiciliary Care Agency Kent and Sussex

Unit 4B, Ashford House, Beaufort Court, Medway City Estate, Rochester,
ME2 4FX
07734 538162
www.regard.co.uk

Local authority

  • Medway

Who runs this service

  • The Regard Partnership Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
