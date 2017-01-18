Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Domiciliary Care Agency North West

The Regard Partnership,, The Oak Suite, Oaklands Office Park, Ellesmere Port,
CH66 7NZ
0151 328 0355

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • The Regard Partnership Limited

Registered manager

Lillian Kidd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
