Domiciliary care

Dominic Care Ltd

Unit 6, Ancells Court, Rye Close, Fleet,
GU51 2UY
01252 319315
www.dominiccare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Dominic Care Limited

Registered manager

Carol Lawrence

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
