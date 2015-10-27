Situated in the historic maritime port of Harwich, Don Thomson House has plenty of attractions on its doorstep. Members of the team care for their residents with kindness, something that was highlighted in the home'__s '__Good'__ CQC report. With homely lounges, residents can take part in a wide variety of activities with the home'__s dedicated activities leader, or simply relax with a good book. In the dining rooms, residents enjoy home-made meals prepared by the catering team, who also serve freshly baked cakes each day with afternoon tea. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. With raised beds, the large landscaped gardens are perfect for residents who enjoy a spot of light gardening, or simply relaxing with loved ones, who are welcome at any time.

