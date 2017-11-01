Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Donnington House

47 Atlantic Way, Westward Ho, Bideford,
EX39 1JD
01237 475001
www.stone-haven.co.uk

About Donnington House

Donnington House is residential care home overlooking Bideford Bay and Lundy Island, with a separate specialist 17-roomed Primrose Unit for dementia sufferers. There are three communal sitting rooms and two dining rooms. The home is visited by a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and an optician. Regular activities include arts and crafts, music and gardening.

Accommodation

  • 36Residents
  • 10Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 17Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Stonehaven (Healthcare) Ltd

Registered manager

Mary Horsfield

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017