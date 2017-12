Located in one of the most sought after residential areas in Sunningdale, Dormy House is a grand 1930s residence that sits adjacent to the world renowned Sunningdale Golf Course. Its grounds incorporate landscaped gardens where residents can relax or take part in the regular outdoor activities. The home has received Assured Accreditation, a standard traditionally associated with excellence in the hotel industry. It offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.