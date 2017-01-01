Douglas View is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care in Hamilton with good links to Glasgow and the M74. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system while some have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon and chiropody and alternative therapy services plus its own cafe area. Organised activities include professional entertainment, coffee morning and arts and crafts. An attractive courtyard decking area is a great place to relax and the enclosed garden is popular with garden enthusiasts, who enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus there is a patio area with comfortable seating.

