Dove Tree House is a Victorian three-storey town house with purpose-built care facilities in the heart of Exeter. There is a sitting room, open plan dining areas, a library and a ballroom with a bar. There are regular visits by a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician. Organised activities include arts and crafts and music sessions, and the home is set among pretty gardens.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.