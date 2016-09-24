Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Dove Tree House

89-91 Heavitree Road, Exeter,
EX1 2ND
01392 221648

About Dove Tree House

Dove Tree House is a Victorian three-storey town house with purpose-built care facilities in the heart of Exeter. There is a sitting room, open plan dining areas, a library and a ballroom with a bar. There are regular visits by a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician. Organised activities include arts and crafts and music sessions, and the home is set among pretty gardens.

Accommodation

  • 33Residents
  • 13Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 18Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Stonehaven (Healthcare) Ltd

Registered manager

Jazmine Lemin

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
