Residential care home

Dukeminster Court

Dukeminster Estate, Church Street, Dunstable,
LU5 4HU
01582 474700

About Dukeminster Court

Dukeminster Court offers the latest in design and equipment to enable people to live as independently as possible, with support where needed. Located in Dunstable, next to the bus route and minutes away from a large retail park, it accommodates residents with a wide range of needs, including those seeking residential and dementia care. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities with shower, as well as a flat screen television, a telephone access point and wi-fi internet access. The main communal area features a Best Friends Cafe for residents and their visitors. There is also a fully equipped hair and beauty salon. Throughout the home are a number of comfortably furnished dining rooms and lounges for residents. An activity care worker runs a full programme of activities and events, from movie nights in the cinema room, to a spot of gardening in the greenhouse.

Accommodation

  • 75Residents
  • 75Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Central Bedfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Julie Canale

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

