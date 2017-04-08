Dukeminster Court offers the latest in design and equipment to enable people to live as independently as possible, with support where needed. Located in Dunstable, next to the bus route and minutes away from a large retail park, it accommodates residents with a wide range of needs, including those seeking residential and dementia care. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities with shower, as well as a flat screen television, a telephone access point and wi-fi internet access. The main communal area features a Best Friends Cafe for residents and their visitors. There is also a fully equipped hair and beauty salon. Throughout the home are a number of comfortably furnished dining rooms and lounges for residents. An activity care worker runs a full programme of activities and events, from movie nights in the cinema room, to a spot of gardening in the greenhouse.

