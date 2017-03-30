Dunster Lodge has stunning views across the sea to Wales, as well as extensive gardens from where a local herd of deer can be seen. Two donkeys, called Tickle and Pickle, live in its orchard, while residents are welcome to bring their own pets, provided they are well trained. It runs a Day Care Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays when people from the community come and take part in activities, lunch and entertainment. A quiet room and a conservatory are always available for those who prefer to sit and relax.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.